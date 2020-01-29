Altice Europe unit offers to buy Israel's Partner Communications

By Steven Scheer and Sudip Kar-Gupta

JERUSALEM/PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Altice Europe's ATCA.AS 'HOT' subsidiary has offered to buy Israeli firm Partner Communications PTNR.TA, in what would be the first major merger in Israel's telecom sector and the latest acquisition for Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi.

"Altice Europe confirms that its fully owned subsidiary 'HOT' has submitted an offer for 100% of the share capital of Partner Communications PTNR.O. No final decision has been taken, and it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded and under which terms," Altice said on Wednesday.

Partner Communications, which declined to comment on the offer, has a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion shekels ($809 million), Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Partner Communications' shares, which dropped 16% last year, jumped 5% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Altice Europe shares rose 0.7%.

Israeli telecom companies have seen revenue and profit plunge in the wake of an industry shake-up in 2012 that led to the entry of a host of new mobile phone providers, as well as increased competition for internet and TV services.

With some companies barely profitable, many of those Israeli firms have so far baulked at investing in a new 5G network. HOT and Partner share the same network.

Partner has undergone a change in ownership after U.S.-Israeli media magnate Haim Saban gave up his controlling stake last year, which reverted to Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa 0215.HK. Saban's shares are being held by a receiver on behalf of Hutchison.

Altice Europe has been selling non-core assets to cut its debts, but the company has still been making acquisitions, buying French fibre wholesale operator Covage for about 1 billion euros in November.

Drahi also bought auction house Sotheby's last year in a $3.7 billion deal.

($1 = 3.4598 shekels)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.