Altice Europe unit offers to buy Israel's Partner Communications

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Altice Europe has offered to buy Israeli firm Partner Communications, the telecoms and media group controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi said on Wednesday.

"Altice Europe confirms that its fully owned subsidiary 'Hot' has submitted an offer for 100% of the share capital of Partner Communications PTNR.O. No final decision has been taken, and it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded and under which terms," Altice said in a statement.

Partner Communications has a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion shekels ($809 million), Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

($1 = 3.4598 shekels)

