Altice Europe gains subscribers in first quarter but narrowly misses core profit forecasts

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe posted on Wednesday a slightly worse-than-expected first-quarter core profit, though it made net subscriber gains against the challenging backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

May 20 (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe ATCA.AS posted on Wednesday a slightly worse-than-expected first-quarter core profit, though it made net subscriber gains against the challenging backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which provides fibre networks and mobile broadband to homes and businesses, reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.31 billion euros ($1.4 billion), narrowly missing a company-provided consensus forecast of 1.33 billion. This was, however, up 0.7% from 1.30 billion the previous year.

The group confirmed its 2020 guidance, saying it expected to grow its full-year revenue and core earnings and reduce its debt burden.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters