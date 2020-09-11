Altice bonds drop on surprise buyout bid

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Altice's euro high-yield bonds dropped in the secondary market on Friday after its billionaire founder Patrick Drahi announced plans to take the telecoms and cable group private.

Altice's 4.75% January 2028 notes, callable in 2022, had fallen from 94.1 bid to 92.3 by midday Friday, according to Tradeweb data.

Bondholders are trying to digest the implications of the buyout for the company's already-high debt levels - as well as the likelihood of the deal going ahead.

Altice Europe is rated B (negative outlook) by S&P, and has over €21.8bn in outstanding bonds, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

A joint press release issued on Friday by Amsterdam-listed Altice Europe and Drahi's buyout vehicle Next Private said that Drahi, the largest shareholder in Altice, is offering shareholders €4.11 a share in cash - representing a total consideration of €2.5bn.

Franco-Israeli businessman Drahi owns 77.58% of Altice Europe's issued share capital, according to the statement.

"If Drahi's bid is accepted, then there won't be a lot of incremental debt," said a London-based high-yield investor, who said the current offer implies around €2bn of additional debt.

"I think that telecoms is still a sector that is considered as a relative safe haven, and Altice offers an attractive yield," he said.

While the investor said he saw Drahi's buyout offer as relatively credit positive, he said Altice bonds were likely dropping in secondary on worries about yet more leverage being added.

"Generically when you consider a new holdco that is going to require debt service funded from the underlying opcos (Altice France and Altice International) then you could see that as a slight credit negative," said the investor.

In addition, if shareholders baulk and ask for a higher premium, Altice bondholders could be facing a lot more debt at the opco level - and rating agencies could choose to react negatively and downgrade the company's credit rating, he said.

Altice Europe said the company would remain "prudently financed" in the joint statement, and said that Drahi supports the company's current deleveraging strategy.

"The Offeror will use its commercially reasonable efforts to ensure that the Transaction does not have a negative impact on the Group's debt ratings," said the statement.

To fund the deal, Drahi has entered into a term loan credit agreement with BNP Paribas, which has been fully committed on a 'certain funds' basis.

CUTTING BORROWING COSTS

Drahi and Altice said the take-private would benefit the company's capital structure, because it would give Altice better access to the bond and bank markets without the distraction of share volatility, therefore decreasing borrowing costs.

Altice has been taking steps to cut its onerous debt burden since 2018, and has accessed the high-yield market multiple times each year in a bid to push out its maturities.

The company has also spent the last two years selling assets, including mobile towers, at high valuations to help it raise cash and delever.

It also recently completed the simplification of its debt structure into two units: Altice France and Altice International, which controls assets in countries including Israel, the Dominican Republic and Portugal.

If the offer is accepted, the deal would be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan; Editing by Robert Hogg, Alex Chambers)

