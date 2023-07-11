Altice (ATUS) Launches Super-Fast 8 Gigabit Fiber Broadband

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS recently announced that its brand Optimum, one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States, has introduced ultra-fast 8 Gig symmetrical Fiber Internet service across its coverage area. With the launch, the fiber footprint of the company will increase from its current tally of 1.7 million residents and businesses to around 3 million customers by the end of this year.



Optimum unveiled 2 and 5 Gig Internet services last year and the recent upgradation to 8 Gig speed is likely to strengthen its leadership position in multi-gigabit Internet deployment across the nation.



Optimum’s fiber net leverages XGS PON, an advanced standard for Passive Optical Networks (PON), which enables the seamless transfer of symmetrical data at higher speeds. Along with supporting multi-gigabit speeds, this state-of-the-art technology outperforms the legacy GPON standard, ensuring a dependable and consistent service for end users.



Optimum’s 100% fiber network offers significantly higher bandwidth connectivity with enhanced durability. This robust infrastructure of fiber networks can carry a wide range of services simultaneously, including data-intensive applications such as AR/VR, gaming, graphic design, video production and more. It offers impressive symmetrical upload and download speeds of 8 Gig with 99.9% network reliability.



Optimum is currently one of the nation’s largest 8 Gig Fiber Internet providers, offering superior connectivity compared to other leading carriers throughout the country. The company is committed to investing in network infrastructure development to accelerate the deployment of the 8 Gig speed tier to more users and solidify its presence in the communications components market.



Altice is focused on accelerating its network expansion plans and fiber network upgrade for long-term sustainable growth. It offers a range of broadband speeds for all budgets, from Altice Advantage Internet to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. It is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and deploy its home communications hub. It believes that the FTTH network will be more resilient with reduced maintenance requirements and lower power usage.



Altice is placing a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and has made significant investments to enhance its customer service. Customer calls for care and technical support has reduced due to improvement in troubleshooting tools and self-service capabilities. The company has a market presence in some of the most populous and economically active regions of the United States, such as the New York City metro area. This provides it with a significant growth opportunity, as these regions have a high demand for high-speed Internet and other telecommunications services.



The stock has lost 64.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 28.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altice currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.