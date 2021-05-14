Altice (ATUS) Launches Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS has launched the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This program provides support for broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the pandemic.



Altice has decided to provide eligible Optimum and Suddenlink residential customers with a credit toward their Internet service payments. This Long Island City, NY-based company is committed to keeping communities connected and make broadband more accessible.



Qualifying households will receive a monthly credit of up to $50 (or up to $75 for households on Tribal lands) on broadband services and equipment rental charges.



Altice delivers broadband, video, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.



The company offers a range of broadband speeds for all budgets, starting with Altice Advantage Internet and going up to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. It is focused on accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth.



Altice is confident of its ability to deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. Further, the acquisition of Morris Broadband has expanded its footprint in North Carolina.



Other prominent players in the industry include Corning Incorporated GLW, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Plantronics, Inc. PLT.

