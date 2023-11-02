Altice (ATUS) Beats on Q3 Earnings Despite Lower Revenues

Altice USA, Inc.’s ATUS third-quarter 2023 bottom and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined year over year due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the company has been accelerating the pace of network rollouts with an improvement in broadband subscribers, mobile net additions and fiber customer growth.

Quarter Details

Net income in the quarter declined to $66.8 million or 15 cents per share from $84.9 million or 19 cents per share in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to top-line contraction. The bottom line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents.

Altice USA, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altice USA, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altice USA, Inc. Quote

Quarterly total revenues slipped to $2,317.2 million from $2,393.6 million in the prior year, owing to lower contributions from residential and advertising businesses due to macroeconomic uncertainty. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $2,295 million.



The company made progress in its growth strategies by accelerating network enhancement and customer experience. At the quarter-end, Altice had 2.72 million FTTH (Fiber to the home) passings, about 60,700 of which were added in the July-September period. Broadband-only customer usage averaged 659 GB per month.



FTTH broadband net additions were more than 45,000 in the quarter, led by increased migration of existing customers and higher fiber gross additions. Total fiber broadband customers reached 295,000 by the end of the quarter. Residential revenue per customer relationship declined 0.6% year over year to $138.42 due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers.



Residential revenues (which include Broadband, Video and Telephony) were $1,831.5 million, down 3.4% year over year due to a loss in unique residential customers. Business services and wholesale revenues remained flat at $366.8 million. News and Advertising revenues were $107.5 million, down 10.8% due to lower contributions from both political campaigns.

Other Quarterly Details

Operating income improved to $492.6 million from $467.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $915.5 million compared with $954.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Optimum Mobile witnessed healthy subscriber growth during the quarter, reaching 288,000 customers, representing a 6.3% penetration of the residential customer base.



Altice has been accelerating the pace of its network extension and remains well on track to reach more than 150,000 passings in 2023. The company is witnessing solid customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within a year of rollout in new-build areas.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

Altice generated $1,330.2 million of cash from operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 compared with $1,905.7 million in the year-ago period. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s net debt was $24,910 million.

