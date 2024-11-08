AlTi Global’s Strategic Growth and Financial Highlights

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. ( (ALTI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc., also known as AlTi Global, is a prominent independent wealth and alternatives manager offering fiduciary services, alternative investment strategies, and advisory services with a focus on impact investing. The firm manages approximately $77 billion in assets and operates across three continents.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, AlTi Global reported significant financial developments, including a notable increase in assets under management/advisement and strategic investments aimed at boosting growth. The firm continues to focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing its service offerings for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Key financial highlights from the report include a 11% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenues to $53.3 million, with 97% of revenues being recurring. Wealth & Capital Solutions revenues rose by 18% to $51.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA improved significantly by $12.6 million from the previous year, reaching $9.6 million. Despite a reported GAAP net loss of $111.4 million largely due to non-cash impairment charges, the adjusted net loss was substantially lower at $2.3 million.

Strategically, AlTi Global completed the acquisition of Envoi and secured a $250 million investment from Allianz X, part of a broader $450 million strategic investment initiative. These moves are designed to support AlTi’s M&A pipeline, accelerate international expansion, and enhance its offerings in the high-growth wealth management sector.

Looking ahead, AlTi Global remains focused on leveraging its global network and strategic partnerships to drive organic growth and expand its market presence. The company aims to optimize its operations and maintain a strong position in the ultra-high-net-worth wealth management space, supported by its robust capital base and recurring revenue model.

