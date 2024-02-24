AlTi Global (ALTI) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for AlTi Global (NasdaqCM:ALTI) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.33% from the latest reported closing price of 5.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlTi Global. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTI is 0.01%, a decrease of 66.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 4,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 536K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTI by 24.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 475K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTI by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 324K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTI by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 203K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTI by 55.91% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 199K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTI by 10.93% over the last quarter.

