ALTHEORA to Showcase Expertise at FIP 2024

May 30, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Altheora SA (FR:ALORA) has released an update.

ALTHEORA Group, a French composite materials and polymers specialist, will be showcasing its thermoplastic injection capabilities at the France Innovation Plasturgie (FIP) exhibition from June 4 to 7, 2024. Being a prominent event for the plasturgy sector, FIP provides ALTHEORA with significant commercial opportunities and a platform to demonstrate its expertise to industry professionals. The company, noted for its innovation and integrated solutions, serves a diverse range of industries and holds a JEC Innovation Award in Design and Furniture.

