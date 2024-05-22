News & Insights

Stocks

Althea Group’s New Cannabis Venture with Rocket Factory

May 22, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an exclusive partnership with Canadian producer Rocket Factory to supply Australia, the UK, and Germany with premium craft cannabis dried flower products, starting June 2024. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the rising patient demand for high-quality medicinal cannabis with consistent supply. The collaboration with Rocket Factory is expected to enhance Althea’s market position by addressing industry challenges and ensuring product quality and consistency.

For further insights into AU:AGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.