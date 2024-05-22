Althea Group’s New Cannabis Venture with Rocket Factory

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an exclusive partnership with Canadian producer Rocket Factory to supply Australia, the UK, and Germany with premium craft cannabis dried flower products, starting June 2024. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the rising patient demand for high-quality medicinal cannabis with consistent supply. The collaboration with Rocket Factory is expected to enhance Althea’s market position by addressing industry challenges and ensuring product quality and consistency.

