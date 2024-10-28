News & Insights

Althea Group Sells MyAccess Clinics to Focus on Growth

October 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. has completed the sale of its MyAccess Clinics in the UK and Ireland to Montu Group UK Ltd for A$1 million, resulting in annual cost savings and allowing the company to focus on expanding its North American operations, particularly in the cannabis beverages sector. This strategic divestment aligns with Althea’s goal to streamline operations and capitalize on high-growth opportunities. Montu UK has committed to purchasing a minimum of 10,300 units of Althea products over the next two years.

