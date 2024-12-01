News & Insights

Althea Group Faces Trading Halt Amid Compliance Issue

December 01, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: AGH) has requested a trading halt on its securities due to a technical compliance issue regarding the late submission of a Cleansing Notice. This pause in trading will remain until December 4, 2024, or until an announcement is made, allowing investors to stay tuned for further developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

