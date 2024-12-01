Althea Group Faces Trading Halt Amid Compliance Issue

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.
Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: AGH) has requested a trading halt on its securities due to a technical compliance issue regarding the late submission of a Cleansing Notice. This pause in trading will remain until December 4, 2024, or until an announcement is made, allowing investors to stay tuned for further developments.
