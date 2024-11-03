News & Insights

Stocks

Althea Group Director Acquires 1 Million Shares

November 03, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Vaughan Webber, a director at Althea Group Holdings Ltd., has acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares through an indirect interest via Eastern Podiatry Clinic Pty Ltd for $44,485.79. This transaction was completed via an on-market trade, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence in Althea Group’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:AGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.