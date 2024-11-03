Althea Group Director Acquires 1 Million Shares

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Vaughan Webber, a director at Althea Group Holdings Ltd., has acquired 1,000,000 ordinary shares through an indirect interest via Eastern Podiatry Clinic Pty Ltd for $44,485.79. This transaction was completed via an on-market trade, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Investors may view this as a positive signal of confidence in Althea Group’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:AGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.