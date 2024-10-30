Althea Group Boosts Cash Flow and Expands U.S. Market

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings has reported a notable financial turnaround with a positive operating cash flow of $304,000 for the September 2024 quarter, driven by record revenues from recreational cannabis and effective cost management. The company’s strategic divestments and expansion into the U.S. cannabis beverage market are expected to bolster future growth. AGH is also anticipating annual savings of $4 million through ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

