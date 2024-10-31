Althea Group Announces Virtual EGM for Key Resolutions

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) virtually on November 29, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online. Key resolutions include the approval of new options for placement participants, the lead manager, and a company consultant. Shareholders are encouraged to direct their proxies and engage in real-time voting through an online platform.

