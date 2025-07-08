$ALTG stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALTG stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,370,178 of trading volume.

$ALTG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALTG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALTG stock page ):

$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW P STUDDERT has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $47,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG BRUBAKER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,294 shares for an estimated $26,470

$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alta Equipment Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

$ALTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALTG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Summerville from Alta Equipment Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/19/2025

