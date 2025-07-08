$ALTG stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALTG stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,370,178 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALTG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALTG stock page):
$ALTG Insider Trading Activity
$ALTG insiders have traded $ALTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW P STUDDERT has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $47,998 and 0 sales.
- CRAIG BRUBAKER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,294 shares for an estimated $26,470
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $ALTG stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 850,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,987,949
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 285,804 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,340,420
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 205,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $962,997
- PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO removed 202,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $949,063
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 197,654 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $926,997
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 195,413 shares (+34.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $916,486
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 177,685 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $833,342
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ALTG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alta Equipment Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALTG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALTG forecast page.
$ALTG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALTG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Summerville from Alta Equipment Group set a target price of $8.0 on 05/19/2025
You can track data on $ALTG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.