Alteryx's Stock To Reach Its Pre-Covid Level?

At the current price near $88 per share, we believe Alteryx’s stock (NYSE: AYX) has the potential to reach its pre-Covid level of around $150 as the fear around the pandemic subsides. Alteryx, a software company designing products used for data science and analytics, saw its stock fall 12% since the end of 2019 compared to the S&P 500 which has increased by 21% in the same period. Alteryx saw revenue rise by 19% for the year 2020, but its diluted earnings per share fell to -$0.37 compared to $0.40 in the previous year, due to higher operating expenses. The company has seen revenue rise over the recent years, while its P/S multiple has fallen. As per the the consensus estimates, 2021 revenue is expected to grow by more than 13% and earnings expected to be around $0.02. The growth in revenue, along with the roll out of the vaccine could drive the stock to its pre-Covid levels. Our dashboard ‘Buy or Sell Alteryx Stock?‘ provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

Alteryx’s revenue rose from $253.6 million in 2018 to $495.3 million in 2020 which resulted in revenue per share increasing from $3.92 in 2018 to $7.50 in 2020. Meanwhile, net income fell from $27 million in 2018 to -$24 million in 2020 due to higher operating expenses.

During the same period, the P/S multiple increased from 15.2x to 16.2x. The P/S multiple fell in 2021 and is currently at 11.8x.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected industrial and economic activity. This adversely affected consumption and consumer spending. Alteryx’s revenues and earnings fell in the first half of 2020 before recovering in the second half.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

While Alteryx’s stock may not have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for International Business Machines vs. Tyson Foods shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

