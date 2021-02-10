Alteryx's (AYX) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Alteryx’s AYX fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 62 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 113.8% but were down 3.1% year over year.



Revenues increased 2.6% year over year to $160.5 million and also surpassed the consensus mark by 2.5%.

Quarter Details

Alteryx ended the fourth quarter with 7,083 customers, up 16.4% year over year. Moreover, the dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract-value based) was 122%, down from 130% achieved in the year-ago quarter.



At the end of the quarter, Alteryx’s annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) was more than $492.6 million, up 32.1% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross profit increased 4% year over year to $151.7 million. Moreover, gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 94.5%.



Research & development (R&D), sales & marketing (S&M), and general & administrative (G&A) expenses jumped 42%, 20.2% and 40.8%, respectively.



R&D, S&M and G&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, soared 400 bps, 530 bps and 390 bps on a year-over-year basis to 14.5%, 36.1% and 14.4%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments were worth $756.3 million compared with $723.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020.



Remaining performance obligations were $484.3 million, up 19% year over year.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2021, revenues are expected between $104 million and $107 million. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $18 million and $21 million.



Non-GAAP loss is anticipated between 22 cents and 25 cents per share in the first quarter.



For fiscal 2021, Alteryx now expects revenues between $555 million and $565 million. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is expected between ($5) million and $5 million.



Non-GAAP net income (loss) is expected to be in the range of $(0.07) to $0.07 per share.



ARR is expected to be roughly $625 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

