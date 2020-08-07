Alteryx's (AYX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Alteryx’s AYX second-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 114.3% and jumped 100% year over year.
Revenues increased 17.3% year over year to $96.2 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4%.
Alteryx witnessed a significant change in customers’ buying behavior due to the coronavirus-triggered rapidly-changing macroeconomic conditions and implementation of shelter-in-place guidelines.
The company observed notable changes such as higher levels of scrutiny on spending across all sectors resulting in longer sales cycles, smaller deal sizes and less-favorable linearity in the quarter. Alteryx doesn’t anticipate a material improvement in business conditions during 2020.
Alteryx, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alteryx, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alteryx, Inc. Quote
Top-Line Details
Alteryx ended the second quarter with 6,714 customers, up 27.2% year over year. The company added 271 net customers, including six of the Global 2000 in the reported quarter.
The company won new businesses in high-risk verticals like transportation, accommodations, food service and retail in the quarter under review, reflecting solid demand for Alteryx’s solutions and long-term tailwind for analytics space.
Moreover, the dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract-value based) was 126%, down from 133% achieved in the year-ago quarter.
At the end of the quarter, Alteryx’s annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) was more than $430 million, up 40% year over year.
U.S. revenues increased 14% year over year to $66 million while international revenues were up 25% to $30.2 million. Asia and Middle East exhibited strength during the quarter.
Markedly, Alteryx showcased Analytic Process Automation (“APA”) that unifies analytics, data science and business-process automation. The company also introduced Alteryx Analytics Hub and Alteryx Intelligence Suite, solutions that extend the functionality of its APA platform.
As a part of its social-responsibility initiatives, the company launched Advancing Data & Analytics Potential Together program, which offers free data analytics training to thousands of workers globally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross profit increased 18.5% year over year to $88 million. Moreover, gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) year over year to 91.4%.
Research & development (R&D), sales & marketing (S&M), and general & administrative (G&A) expenses jumped 42%, 20.2% and 40.8%, respectively.
R&D, S&M and G&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, soared 420 bps, 150 bps and 400 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24.2%, 60.2% and 24.1%, respectively.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments were worth $974.4 million compared with $991.9 million as of Mar 31, 2020.
Remaining performance obligations were $410 million, up 71.7% year over year.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2020, revenues are expected between $111 million and $115 million, indicating a 7-10% rise from the year-ago reported figure.
Management stated that 70% of its third-quarter revenues will be recognized from deferred revenues and scheduled multi-year billings. Moreover, roughly 15% is expected from contract renewals and the remainder will be generated from net new business closed in the quarter.
For the third quarter, non-GAAP operating income is expected between $8 million and $12 million.
Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 9 cents and 14 cents per share in the third quarter.
Moreover, Alteryx reinstalled full-year 2020 guidance. The company now expects revenues between $460 million and $465 million, indicating a 10-11% rise from the year-ago reported figure.
ARR is expected to be roughly $500 million as of Dec 31, 2020, an increase of more than 30% year over year.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Alteryx currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are ANGI Homeservices ANGI, Agilent A and Analog Devices ADI. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ANGI Homeservices, Agilent and Analog Devices are set to report their quarterly results on Aug 10, 18 and 19, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Free Stock Analysis Report
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.