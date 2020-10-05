Alteryx Lifts Revenue Outlook, Names Mark Anderson CEO; Shares Up 25%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), jumped over 25% on Monday extended trading session after the company raised its revenue outlook for the third quarter and also announced the appointment of Mark Anderson as new CEO.

Alteryx now expects third-quarter revenues of $126.0 million to $128.0 million, up from previous guidance of $111.0 million to $115.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $113.63 million.

Alteryx Monday said that Mark Anderson, a current member of Board of Directors, has been appointed to succeed Dean Stoecker, Alteryx's Co-founder, Chairman and current Chief Executive Officer, as CEO, effective immediately.

The company also announced that Stoecker has been appointed as Alteryx's Executive Chairman and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"When I decided to transition from day-to-day operations, it was clear to me that Mark is the ideal candidate to serve as Alteryx's next CEO given his passion for our company and our newly created Analytic Process Automation category, coupled with his experience in scaling organizations. Since joining our Board two years ago, Mark has proven himself as a trusted advisor providing valuable insights and strategic direction. I am confident that Alteryx will achieve new heights under his leadership," Stoecker said.

AYX closed Monday's trading at $113.88, up $0.79 or 0.70%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $29.86 or 26.22% in the after-hours trading.

