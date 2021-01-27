Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed at $124.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AYX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AYX to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $149.40 million, down 4.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AYX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AYX has a Forward P/E ratio of 163.8 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 87.6, which means AYX is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that AYX has a PEG ratio of 4.74 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alteryx, Inc. (AYX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.