Alteryx highlighted as Zacks Bull of the Day

Alteryx is the $7 billion big-data analytics engine that serves customers across dozens of industries from Audi and Barclays to Pfizer and Unilever.

Since I bought Alteryx for my TAZR Trader portfolio in late May, I've produced several research articles and video reports on this amazing big-data "analytics engine."

And since Alteryx just delivered another strong beat and raise quarter, which will keep it a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy), it's time to recap the investment thesis and the opportunities ahead for the company.

Here's what I told my members on July 31 after the AYX Q2 report...

TAZR Traders

Right now, let's get to our all-star earnings player, Alteryx!

We got a beat and raise, though Q3 EPS could be softer than expected as the full year powers through to 47-cents vs consensus of 43c.

Alteryx delivered Q2 EPS of $0.01 vs expectations of a 6-cent loss.

Even better, revs came in over 7% higher than consensus at $82M vs $76.5M!

The slight "wince" on the guide was management seeing Q3 EPS 6c-9c vs. consensus 13c. But as noted above, the full-year guide is a range of 44c-50c.

And the revenue guidance still maintained an upward trajectory with Q3 seeing $88-91 million vs. consensus $87.5M.

Full-year rev guide is for $370-375 million vs. consensus of $360M, representing a blistering 83% annual growth in sales.

Key highlights of the business expansion...

**Added 305 new customers in Q2 to hit 5,278 customers, a 34% increase from Q2 2018.

**Achieved a dollar-based net expansion rate (annual contract value based) of 133%.

**Large contract momentum persists with a 50%+ increase in deals over $250,000.

**Doubling of contracts deals over $1,000,000.

"Our forward momentum continued in the second quarter highlighted by revenue growth of 59% year-over-year and net expansion rates of over 130% driven by both strong market tailwinds and solid execution,” said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx, Inc. “We continue to be humbled and amazed by the innovative ways our customers are leveraging the Alteryx platform to transform their business in remarkable ways.”

(end of TAZR notes from July 31)

That last sentence from Dean Stoecker is a key ingredient of Alteryx success. I learned this when I was studying the company platform and customers in early June during their annual user-conference Inspire in Nashville.

