Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson Resigns, CFO Kevin Rubin To Be Interim Chief Executive

January 26, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Analytics Cloud Platform company, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), Friday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Mark Anderson has decided to step down to pursue other endeavors.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Rubin would take up the additional role of Interim CEO.

Currently, Alteryx's stock is dropping 0.08 percent, to $47.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.

