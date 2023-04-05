Alteryx Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AYX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.72, changing hands as low as $53.67 per share. Alteryx Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYX's low point in its 52 week range is $39.55 per share, with $73.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.33.

