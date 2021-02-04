Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9.

For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $146 million and $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $149.4 million, which suggests decline of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Alteryx expects non-GAAP earnings between 27 cents and 31 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 29 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 55% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining one, the average surprise being 108.8%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Alteryx’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform.



Notably, Alteryx ended the third quarter of 2020 with 6,955 customers, up 24% year over year. The company added 241 net new customers in the previous quarter.



Moreover, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, improved awareness of the company’s brands and solutions, particularly among Global 2000 clients, is expected to have aided customer-base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, Alteryx continued to strengthen its product portfolio with the launch of new solutions like Alteryx Analytics Hub and Alteryx Intelligence Suite, solutions that extend the functionality of its Analytic Process Automation platform.



Additionally, the new Alteryx Multi-threaded Processing engine or AMP, allows customers to execute workflow simultaneously, resulting in processing efficiency on larger data sets with complex analytical processes. The new solution is expected to have attracted new customers, thereby driving the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, an expanding partner base has been a key catalyst. During the to-be-reported quarter, Aletryx entered into a partnership with Adobe to provide marketers access to new analytics and data science solutions through Adobe Exchange.



Further, improved customer spending trends are expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nevertheless, contraction in contract duration of subscription agreements is expected to have continued in the fourth-quarter, negatively impacting top-line growth. Moreover, churn rate is expected to have remained elevated in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Alteryx has an Earnings ESP of +4.37% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

