Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 13.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $128 million and $131 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $131 million, which indicates growth of 116.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, earnings are expected between 27 cents and 30 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 29 cents. The company reported a loss of a cent per share in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 129.2%.



Alteryx, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Alteryx, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alteryx, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.



Key Factors to Consider



Alteryx’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform. Also, improved awareness of the company’s brand and solutions, particularly among Global 2000 clients, is expected to have aided customer base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, in the last reported quarter, the dollar-based net expansion rate was 132%, up 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The company added 335 net new customers, bringing the total to 5613, a year-over-year increase of 30%. The momentum in customer addition most likely continued in the fourth quarter owing to a strong global demand for data analytics.



Further, Alteryx continued to add innovative features to its solutions, including Designer, Promote and Connect. This is expected to have improved user experience and further expanded the customer base. Moreover, the rapid adoption of predictive analytics and AI modeling solutions is expected to have benefited Alteryx’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the company’s expanding footprint in the public sector (both in the U.K. and the United States) and the healthcare vertical is expected to have aided top-line growth in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the acquisition of Feature Labs is expected to have strengthened Alteryx’s automation capabilities.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise.



Alteryx has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +6.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Other Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Alarm.com Holdings ALRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Berry Petroleum BRY has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Zumiez ZUMZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.