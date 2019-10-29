Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $88 million and $91 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $90.3 million, which indicates growth of 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, earnings are expected between 6 and 9 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 8 cents. In fact, the company had reported earnings of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 144.2%.



In the last reported quarter, Alteryx’s adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share were much better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents.



Revenues surged 59.3% year over year to $82 million, which also beat the consensus mark of $76 million.

Alteryx, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Alteryx, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alteryx, Inc. Quote

Alteryx’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform. Also, improved awareness of the company’s brand and solutions, particularly among Global 2000 clients, is expected to have aided customer base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, in the last reported quarter, dollar-based net expansion rate was 133%, down 10 basis points (bps) sequentially. The company added 305 net new customers, bringing the total to 5300, including 33% from the Global 2000 list. The momentum in customer addition most likely continued in the third quarter due to strong global demand for data analytics.



Further, Alteryx continued to add innovative features to its solutions including Designer, Promote and Connect that is expected to have improved user experience. This is expected to have further expanded customer base. Moreover, rapid adoption of predictive analytics and AI modelling solutions are expected to have benefited Alteryx’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company’s investments in strengthening international sales organization and developer talent base is expected to have negatively impacted profitability.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company needs the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of a positive earnings surprise.



Alteryx has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, which makes surprise prediction difficult. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +6.54% and a Zacks Rank #2.



TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL has an Earnings ESP of 1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.