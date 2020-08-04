Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $91 million and $95 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $94.01 million, which indicates growth of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Its non-GAAP loss is anticipated between 12 cents and 18 cents per share. The consensus mark for loss has narrowed down over the past 30 days to 14 cents per share. Meanwhile, the company reported earnings of a cent per share in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one, the average being 103.09%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Alteryx’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform.



Markedly, the company witnessed an abrupt and significant change in customers’ buying behavior in March due to the coronavirus-triggered rapidly-changing macroeconomic conditions and implementation of shelter-in-place guidelines.



However, in April, business activity resumed and was unchanged year over year, thereby increasing confidence on growth prospects. However, given the coronavirus-induced macro-environmental uncertainties, Alteryx is expected to have experienced increased churn rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, improved awareness of the company’s brand and solutions, particularly among Global 2000 clients, is expected to have aided customer-base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, Alteryx ended the first quarter of 2020 with 6,443 customers, up 29.6% year over year. The company added 356 net new customers, including 12 of the Global 2000 in the reported quarter.



Further, addition of innovative features to its solutions and ease of usage are expected to have strengthened demand for its solutions.

Key Q2 Developments

Alteryx continued to strengthen its product portfolio with the launch of new solutions.



During the to-be-reported quarter, the company unveiled its enhanced Analytic Process Automation (APA) platform, which combines analytics, data science and business process automation in one end-to-end platform.



Moreover, late in the quarter, the company introduced Analytics Hub, a new product to extend the power and value of its APA Platform, and Intelligence Suite, a new predictive modeling add-on for Alteryx Designer.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Alteryx has an Earnings ESP of +16.92% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

