Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $104 million and $107 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $105.6 million, which suggests a decline of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Alteryx expects non-GAAP loss between 22 cents and 25 cents per share. The consensus mark for loss stands at 23 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported loss of 10 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the remaining one, the average surprise being 107%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Alteryx’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform.



Further, improved customer spending trends, particularly from larger and more stable companies on digital transformation initiatives, are expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Notably, Alteryx ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with 7,083 customers, up 16.4% year over year.



Additionally, an expanding partner base that includes the likes of PwC, HCL, Adobe, UiPath and Snowflake, has been a key catalyst.



However, first-quarter results are expected to have been negatively impacted by seasonality. Moreover, Alteryx’s go to market initiatives are expected to hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Alteryx has an Earnings ESP of +1.17% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Issac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +15.94% and is #2 Ranked.



Qorvo QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.

Zacks Investment Research

