Alteryx (AYX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Alteryx AYX is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $105 million and $108 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $105.8 million, which indicates growth of 39.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Its non-GAAP loss is anticipated between 7 cents and 11 cents per share. The consensus mark for loss has been steady over the past 30 days at 8 cents per share. Meanwhile, the company reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 146.8%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Factors to Consider



Alteryx’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect the impact of an expanding clientele, driven by increasing demand for a self-service data science and analytics platform.



Despite headwinds related to coronavirus outbreak, improved awareness of the company’s brand and solutions, particularly among Global 2000 clients, is expected to have aided customer base expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, Alteryx ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with 6,087 customers, up 30% year over year. The company added 474 net new customers including 36 of the Global 2000 in the reported quarter.



Further, addition of innovative features to its solutions and ease of usage are expected to have strengthened customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.



Markedly, research firm Gartner in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, placed Alteryx in the leader quadrant.



Key Q1 Development



During the quarter, Alteryx inked a five-year relationship deal with PwC U.S. and recognized PwC as a “Global Elite Partner”.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Alteryx has an Earnings ESP of +16.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



