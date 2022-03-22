Alteryx (AYX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.25, changing hands as high as $70.19 per share. Alteryx Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYX's low point in its 52 week range is $49.67 per share, with $90.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.86.

