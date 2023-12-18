Alteryx Agrees To Be Acquired By Clearlake Capital Group And Insight Partners

(RTTNews) - Analytics Cloud Platform company, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) on Monday announced that it has agreed to be acquired by two private equity firms, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Insight Partners.

The deal is valued at $4.4 billion, including debt, and once completed, Alteryx will become a privately held company.

According to the agreement, Alteryx stockholders will receive $48.25 in cash for each share of Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock they own. This per-share purchase price represents a significant 59% premium to Alteryx's unaffected closing stock price on September 5, 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

