News & Insights

Markets
AYX

Alteryx Agrees To Be Acquired By Clearlake Capital Group And Insight Partners

December 18, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Analytics Cloud Platform company, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) on Monday announced that it has agreed to be acquired by two private equity firms, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Insight Partners.

The deal is valued at $4.4 billion, including debt, and once completed, Alteryx will become a privately held company.

According to the agreement, Alteryx stockholders will receive $48.25 in cash for each share of Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock they own. This per-share purchase price represents a significant 59% premium to Alteryx's unaffected closing stock price on September 5, 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.