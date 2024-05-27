Alterra Limited: Revenue Up, Losses Down

Alterra Limited (AU:1AG) has released an update.

Alterra Limited has reported an 18% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, despite a 7% reduction in losses before tax for the half-year ending March 2024 compared to the previous year. The company successfully harvested premium-grade avocados from their Carpenters Project and is preparing for further development with Stage 4. Additionally, Alterra has completed a funding round and undertaken a share buyback post-reporting period.

