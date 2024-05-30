News & Insights

Alterra Limited to Vote on Major Share Disposal

May 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Alterra Limited (AU:1AG) has released an update.

Alterra Limited has announced a general meeting for shareholders on June 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia, to vote on the proposed disposal of its 15% interest in Carbon Conscious Investments Limited to Sandon Capital Investments Limited. Shareholders are advised to read the meeting notice in full and consult with professional advisers if necessary. The Independent Expert has assessed the disposal as not fair but reasonable for non-associated shareholders.

