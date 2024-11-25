Alternus Clean Energy Acquires LiiON for Market Expansion

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alternus Clean Energy ( (ALCE) ) has issued an update.

Alternus Clean Energy is set to acquire LiiON, LLC, a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, for $5 million in a deal aimed at enhancing Alternus’ renewable energy capabilities. The acquisition will strengthen Alternus’ market presence in energy-intensive industries and foster growth in the microgrid segment. With LiiON’s robust customer base and innovative battery technologies, Alternus plans to improve energy reliability and sustainability for clients, potentially increasing shareholder equity by $3 million. This strategic move supports Alternus’ vision of becoming a comprehensive energy provider.

