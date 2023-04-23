Alternatives Investments Are the New Frontier in Investing

In a Forbes article, Brian Hundler discussed the growth of alternative investing in recent years and the strong momentum for this nascent asset class. He attributes technology and the globalization of markets as major factors for making these investments available to a wider category.

Alternatives investments encompass private equity, hedge funds, real estate, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. They tend to be less liquid and riskier but also have the potential for higher returns. For investors with a higher risk profile, they can certainly be part of a diversified portfolio.

Many cite the past decade of zero interest-rate policy as the driving force behind the growth of alternative investing as it forced many investors to get creative and enhance risk in the search for yield. Another factor is increased demand for diversification as alternative investments have low correlations with traditional assets.

The final piece in the growth of alternative investing is that technology has made these investments accessible to smaller investors, while they were only previously available to high-net worth investors due to logistical and regulatory hurdles.

Finsum: Alternative investments are booming. Read more to find out why, and how it can enhance returns and diversification.

