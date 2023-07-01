Alternatives Gaining Traction Among Advisors, Investors

Following the abysmal performance of stocks and bonds in 2022, it’s understandable that alternative investments have been gaining strong traction over the past year. Moreso when considering that alternatives delivered better returns while reducing volatility.

In a CNBC article, Kate Dore discusses survey results from the Financial Planning Association that show nearly 30% of advisors are investing in ‘alternatives’ for their clients. These advisors mentioned diversification, lower portfolio risk, and higher returns as major factors in this decision.

In contrast, 30% of advisors are aware of alternative investments but are electing to not put client funds in these vehicles. Many of these advisors cited higher fees and expenses, lower liquidity, higher borrowing costs, and a lack of transparency as major concerns. Another concern is that clients are not able to easily access these funds in case of an emergency.

There’s a wide disparity in the asset class as it includes a variety of categories like hedge funds, private equity, real estate, commodities, and structured products. Therefore, even more due diligence is required given lower levels of regulation and oversight.

Finsum: Alternative investments are increasingly being embraced by advisors, especially after their strong performance in 2022. However, some continue to eschew the category due to a variety of concerns.

financials

portfolio management

alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.