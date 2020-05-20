Alternative Trading Systems of the Future: How to Stay Ahead

Banks and brokerage firms are facing enhanced capital requirements as a result of the changing regulatory agenda. Drivers in the transformation of today’s trading environment including cost, competition and regulation are placing more pressure on firms to fundamentally reappraise their existing technology capabilities.

Regulatory Pressure

Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) in the U.S. already spend a significant amount of resources on regulatory reporting – both internally and on outside legal counsel. On July 18, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amended Regulation ATS to enhance transparency and oversight of ATSs. It did so by introducing a new filing, the Form ATS-N, which increased the regulatory reporting burden, thus absorbing even more resources.

The equities markets have evolved substantially since Regulation ATS became effective in 2000. For starters, there are now many more ATSs, and these platforms are a significant source of liquidity in National Market System (NMS) stocks. According to the SEC, ATSs now account for about 11.4% of the total dollar value traded in NMS stocks.1 FINRA estimates that more than 30% of the total NMS volume of shares traded occurs over the counter, and 54.7 billion shares were traded on ATSs in the second quarter of 2018 alone.2,3

Moreover, NMS Stock ATSs have been a source of innovation within the U.S. equities markets. They have become more complex and sophisticated, and some platforms now offer features similar to registered national securities exchanges, such as The Nasdaq Stock Market, which are required to be more transparent in their activities. With the SEC’s recent public focus on competition, ATS operators will play a key role in shaping innovation and market structure.4

Increasing Competition

In a recent study conducted by Nasdaq and Celent, across all asset classes 82% of respondents said they thought that technology was a key competitive differentiator. To compete in today’s environment, ATS operators need to acquire and maintain advanced technology, and retain internal and external compliance experts.

Weighing Costs

The cost of remaining competitive has put enormous pressure on broker-dealers’ balance sheets, and have left them searching for ways to reduce costs in order to achieve capital efficiency. Some conclude that they cannot meet these demands entirely alone, and it makes sense to investigate partnering with an outside vendor to help in the operation of their trading platform, including regulatory support, as an alternative to doing it in house.

Looking Forward

Ultimately, partnering with an outside vendor that can support their platform holistically, enables ATSs to concentrate their efforts on enhancing core competencies aimed at adding value for clients and generating revenue. A partner should be able to provide support services related to operations, compliance, surveillance, supervisory, recordkeeping and reporting obligations.

Nasdaq actively invests in technology and services for bank and broker venues from design and build, to hosting, and throughout all operations. Currently powering 100+ of the world’s market infrastructure organizations, including exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions, Nasdaq effectively manages outsourced venues with exchange-grade expectations, both from a technology and regulatory perspective.

1. https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2018-136

2. http://www.finra.org/newsroom/2014/finra-makes-dark-pool-data-available-free-investing-public

3. https://www.finra.org/industry/otc/ats-transparency-data-quarterly-statistics

4. https://www.sec.gov/news/speech/speech-jackson-101118