Alternative Investments Gaining Favor From Asset Managers

In an article for InvestmentNews, Palav Ghosh discussed the growth in capital allocated to alternative investments by global asset managers. There was a 10% increase from 2021’s $130 billion to $144 billion in 2022 according to a report from Vidrio Financial.

Some of the largest destinations for this capital were private equity and venture capital which accounted for $61.6 billion. This was a slight drop off from $64 billion in 2021 albeit not surprising given the struggles of these two asset classes. However, inflows into credit and real estate remained the same at $27 billion.

Interestingly, there was a more than 100% increase of inflows into hedge funds which went from $8 billion in 2021 to $16.6 billion in 2022. Inflows into infrastructure and real assets also slightly increased to $7.3 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively.

Some of the top allocators to alternative investments were the New York State Common Retirement Fund, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, and the California State Teachers Retirement System.

Overall, allocators are moving away from the typical 60/40 model and closer to a balanced mix of private and public investments.

Finsum: Allocators are increasing exposure to alternative investments. This isn’t surprising given the volatility for stocks and bonds over the past year.

