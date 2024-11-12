Alternative Income REIT PLC Passes All AGM Resolutions

Alternative Income REIT Plc (GB:AIRE) has released an update.

Alternative Income REIT PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, solidifying investor confidence in their diversified property portfolio strategy. The resolutions included re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and authorization of share allotment, which were largely supported by shareholders. This development underscores the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable income returns through its UK property investments.

