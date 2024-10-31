News & Insights

Alternative Income REIT PLC Increases Dividend Target

October 31, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Alternative Income REIT Plc (GB:AIRE) has released an update.

Alternative Income REIT PLC has announced a promising financial outlook, setting a new annual dividend target of 6.2 pence per share, a 5.1% increase from last year. The company’s portfolio continues to show resilience with 100% rent collection and a slight increase in property value, contributing to a 2.5% NAV total return for the quarter. Investors have responded positively, as reflected in a 9.8% rise in the company’s share price.

