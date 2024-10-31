Alternative Income REIT PLC Increases Dividend Target

Alternative Income REIT Plc (GB:AIRE) has released an update.

Alternative Income REIT PLC has announced a promising financial outlook, setting a new annual dividend target of 6.2 pence per share, a 5.1% increase from last year. The company’s portfolio continues to show resilience with 100% rent collection and a slight increase in property value, contributing to a 2.5% NAV total return for the quarter. Investors have responded positively, as reflected in a 9.8% rise in the company’s share price.

For further insights into GB:AIRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.