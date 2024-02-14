Alternative Horizons: Interval Funds for Long-Term Investors

For investors with unhurried time horizons, patience holds untapped potential. Unburdened by short-term needs, they can explore long-term investments and cultivate portfolio diversification beyond conventional assets. Traditionally, accessing alternative strategies like private equity or direct ownership meant navigating high minimums and limited accessibility.

Enter interval funds, a unique bridge between open-ended and closed-end structures. Unlike exchange-traded closed-end funds, interval funds offer periodic redemption windows, providing measured liquidity while pursuing less-liquid assets. This opens doors to previously exclusive (and sometimes higher risk) strategies, such as real estate investments, infrastructure assets, and private credit.

By incorporating these diverse allocations, their advisors can enhance portfolio resilience and reduce correlation to traditional assets, bolstering overall risk management. Additionally, interval funds often carry lower minimums compared to direct alternatives, democratizing access for a broader investor base.

Naturally, interval funds come with unique considerations. Redemptions occur only during predefined windows, necessitating careful planning. Shares may trade above or below net asset value, impacting entry and exit points. Also, advisors and investors should carefully consider any fund’s management fee, complexity, and performance-tracking aspects during their vetting process.

Ultimately, interval funds offer a valuable tool for advisors to unlock diversification for clients with long-term investing horizons.

Finsum: Find out how financial advisors can take advantage of their clients’ longer time horizons by using interval funds to provide greater diversification.

interval funds

advisors

diversification

uncorrelated assets

alternatives

