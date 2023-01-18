Alternative Asset Manager: Real Estate to Outperform in 2023

In an interview with Russ Alan Prince in Financial Advisor Magazine, Jeffrey Schwaber, Chief Executive Officer of Bluerock Capital Markets, stated that he believes real estate is well-positioned to outperform in 2023. He noted that while some economic indicators are pointing towards a possible recession this year, “real estate market fundamentals remain very healthy.” He referenced the difference in real estate during the Financial Crisis and now. For instance, the three key factors that negatively impacted real estate during the financial crisis, supply, leverage, and jobs, are all now healthy. Real estate supply as a percentage of total inventory is the lowest it has been in the "trailing 10-year period compared to previous periods and is forecasted to remain at lower levels." The use of leverage since the Financial Crisis has been the lowest of any “real estate/economic recovery” in the last forty years. As for jobs, the unemployment rate was 3.7% as of November, close to the lowest level in 10 years. In terms of where to invest, Schwaber is bullish on the industrial, life science, and single-family residential sectors. The growth of online retail is driving demand for warehouse and distribution centers on the industrial side. Life science real estate offers an attractive opportunity due to significant growth in biotech research, and the significant undersupply of apartments and single-family rentals is fueling the residential housing market.

Finsum:Due to healthy fundamentals, Jeffrey Schwaber, Chief Executive Officer of Bluerock Capital Markets, believes real estate will outperform this year in the industrial, life science, and single-family residential sectors.

real estate

outperformance

crisis

recession

