Alternate Ocean Proposes To Acquire Global Cord Blood For US$5.00/shr - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) said that it has received a non-binding proposal letter from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haitong International Securities Group Limited, by which Alternate Ocean proposes to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company for US$5.00 per ordinary share in cash.

Global Cord Blood said it will carefully review the unsolicited proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and other stakeholders. Global Cord Blood shareholders need take no action at this time.

