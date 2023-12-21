Alterity Therapeutics Says Phillip Hains To Replace Kathryn Andrews As CFO

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE), a bio-pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Phillip Hains as its chief financial officer, effective January 31, 2024.

He will be replacing Kathryn Andrews, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Phillip Hains has served as the Company Secretary of Alterity since 2014 and has almost 30 years of experience in corporate secretarial, accounting and general management.

On Wednesday, Alterity shares closed at $2.66, down 1.11% on the Nasdaq.

