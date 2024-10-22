News & Insights

Alterity Therapeutics Prepares for 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 22 in Melbourne, where shareholders can vote on important resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended June 30, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote ahead of the meeting by appointing a proxy. A representative from PricewaterhouseCoopers will be present to answer questions about the company’s financial statements.

