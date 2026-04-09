Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (ATHE) Price Target Increased by 18.07% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:ATHE) has been revised to $3.98 / share. This is an increase of 18.07% from the prior estimate of $3.37 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $4.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from the latest reported closing price of $3.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHE is 0.01%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Twin Lakes Capital Management holds 139K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HB Wealth Management holds 58K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenleaf Trust holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 31.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHE by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHE by 95.76% over the last quarter.

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