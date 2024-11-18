Alterity Therapeutics Appoints New Company Secretary

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics has appointed Abby Macnish Niven as the new Company Secretary following her recent role as Chief Financial Officer. With a strong background in finance and governance, Ms. Macnish Niven brings extensive expertise to the company as it pursues advancements in treating neurodegenerative diseases. This leadership change signals a strategic move for Alterity as it continues its focus on innovative drug development.

