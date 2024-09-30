Alterity Therapeutics Appoints Abby Macnish Niven To Succeed Phillip Hains As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE, ATH.AX) announced Monday the appointment of Abby Macnish Niven as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today.

Macnish Niven has extensive experience in private wealth management with groups including ANZ, UBS and Ord Minett. She offers consultancy to a range of listed and unlisted companies in governance, finance and corporate structure.

Macnish Niven will replace Phillip Hains, who supported Alterity as CFO from December 2023. Hains continues as Company Secretary.

